Tensions with China have prompted Taiwanese liner giant Yang Ming Marine Transport to opt for South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to build a series of 15,000-teu container ships instead of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, TradeWinds understands.

The move comes amid reports that shipowners have been spooked by China’s ambitions for Taiwan and Beijing’s ever-closer relationship with Moscow, leading them to seek break clauses in contracts with Chinese firms that would allow them to walk away in the face of any future sanctions on the country.