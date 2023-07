Israeli liner operator Zim’s downsizing of its chartered fleet has enabled MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to swoop on another four Greek-owned traditional panamax container ships.

Lou Kollakis-led Chartworld Shipping is selling the 4,250-teu Zim Qingdao (built 2006), Zim Vancouver, Zim Shekou and Zim Yokohama (all built 2007) to the Swiss liner giant for an en-bloc price of $80m, said European...