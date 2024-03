Shipbuilder Austal has broken its commercial newbuilding drought, securing a deal to build a 71-metre ro-ro for a repeat client.

French Polynesia’s Degage Group is behind the order for the monohull vessel that is said to be worth between AUD 30 and AUD 40m ($20m to $26m).

The vessel will have a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure and will be able to accommodate up to 140 seated passengers and 17 crew.