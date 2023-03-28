There was palpable excitement that the cruise industry was able to its key annual gathering with ships operating at pre-pandemic levels and a conference centre ballroom full to the brim.

But as the top executives of the world’s four largest groups spoke at the Seatrade Cruise Global three years after Covid-19 brought the industry to a punishing halt, there was also a feeling that the sector is more than a rebound fuelled by pent-up demand.

Rather, there are signs that demand for holidays at sea could be even higher than the hot market before Covid-19.