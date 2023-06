Brittany Ferries says a slump in freight volumes that followed Brexit is starting to worsen.

The French ropax operator has already seen a decline of around a fifth in total freight volumes carried on the Channel since the UK left the European Union.

However this year the drop has worsened worryingly, the company said.

From the start of April, the Roscoff-based company has averaged about 2,000 fewer freight units per month than expected.