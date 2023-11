Cruise giant Carnival Corp has signed a potential four-year deal for the supply of LNG bunkers for its latest newbuilding.

The deal is for an initial two years with an option to extend for a similar period, according to Nasdaq-listed Stabilis Solutions, which will supply the LNG.

The fuel will be used to bunker the latest addition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet – the 183,200-gt Carnival Jubilee (built 2023) – which is due to begin sailing from Galveston, Texas, beginning in December 2023.