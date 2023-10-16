Carnival Corp has confirmed that its Adora Cruises joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) has sold a vintage vessel.

Adora has offloaded the 2,100-berth cruise ship Costa Atlantica (built 2000), Carnival spokeswoman Jody Venturoni told TradeWinds on Monday. She said she could not provide any further information on the sale.

Valuation platform VesselsValue showed that the Costa Atlantica has been renamed Margaritaville at Sea Islander, but that the current owner is undisclosed. It is flagged in the Bahamas and was built by STX Finland.

The ship has a market value of $64.6m, according to VesselsValue. The platform lists Florida-based Margaritaville at Sea as the owner of the 1,680-berth Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (built 1991).

Margaritaville at Sea is a cruise ship operator that was formed in December 2021 through a partnership between Bahama Paradise and Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts that included renaming the Grand Classica to the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Adora currently has two newbuildings on order since late November 2022 at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding but no other ships, according to VesselsValue.

Article continues below the advert

Adora expects to take delivery of the 5,246-berth Adora Magic City, which has an estimated newbuilding value of $804m and a market value of $634m, in late November of this year. The ship is set to embark on its first journey in January 2024 from Shanghai, according to Adora’s website.

It plans to take delivery of a 5,000-berth to-be-named ship in late October 2024. It has a newbuilding value of $802m and a market value of $685m, according to VesselsValue.

Calls to Adora and Margaritaville at Sea were not immediately returned.