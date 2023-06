Carnival Corp has exceeded Wall Street consensus as it introduces a new Sea Change programme that is designed to return the cruise major an investment-grade credit rating by the end of 2026.

The New York-listed owner posted a $407m net loss for the second quarter of 2023 versus a $1.83bn net loss during the same period last year. As a result, the company registered a $0.32 loss per share for the three-month period, compared to a $1.61 loss per share a year ago.