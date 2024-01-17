Carnival Corp is reported to be close to finalising a huge order for four cruise ships at Fincantieri in Italy.

Industry sources cited by Il Secolo XIX newspaper said a deal is well underway, but some details have still to be agreed.

The report said up to four vessels worth €5bn ($5.4bn) could be contracted, with the size put at more than 200,000 gt.

Only Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises have opted for ships of more than 200,000 gt previously.

Carnival controls a fleet of 99 ships, including three smaller newbuildings due this year from Fincantieri.

As the sector recovers from the pandemic, the shipowner is said to be keen to modernise the fleet.

The order would be a coup for new Fincantieri chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero.

Fincantieri is not commenting, however.

Last year, Folgiero said the cruise market had bounced back and his company was expecting a rebound in orders from shipowners in the coming months.

The Trieste-headquartered group remains the largest cruise shipbuilder with a market share of more than 40%.

MSC added to orderbook

It has built more than 120 cruise ships since 1990 — or more than one-third of the global fleet.

The shipbuilder, which has deliveries scheduled up to 2028, counted 26 vessels in its orderbook in the first half of the year.

Fincantieri then added to its portfolio in September when MSC Cruises signed a contract for two vessels for its luxury travel brand Explora Journeys, which completed a total investment of €3.5bn in six ships.