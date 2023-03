As it renews its fleet with modern, low-carbon propulsion vessels, CLdN is selling its second-oldest ship to Greece.

The major European shortsea operator is fetching €13.4m ($14.6m) from a deal to offload the 23,986-dwt ro-ro Clementine (built 1997) to Attica Group.

Attica said in a stock exchange filing in Athens that it will take delivery of the vessel during the summer.

This is an interesting development for Greece’s biggest ferry company.