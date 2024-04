Danish Ro-ro and ropax giant DFDS Group has appointed Karen Dyrskjot Boesen as new finance chief.

Dyrskjot Boesen, 53, will join chief executive Torben Carlsen in the group’s executive board as well as the executive management team.

“Karen’s mix of financial, business, and leadership skills will be a great asset for us as we focus on fulfilling our strategic ambitions to unlock value and transition to be a green company,” Torben Carlsen said in a statement.