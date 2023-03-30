Disney Cruise Line is making its first move into the Asian cruise market, and it is doing so in a big way.

The giant 208,000-gt Genting Hong Kong newbuilding Global Dream it bought off the administrators of bankrupt German shipbuilder MV Werften in November 2022 will be based exclusively out of Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025, the company said in a joint statement with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Disney said Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity and port infrastructure make it “a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia, a diverse region that is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites”.