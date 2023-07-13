Bonheur, Fred Olsen’s cruise ship and wind vessel holding company, has posted a much bigger profit in the second quarter as activity increases.
The Oslo-listed firm said net profit was NOK 554m ($55m) to 30 June, versus NOK 161m a year ago.
Norwegian group’s offshore ships in demand and cruise operation returns to profit
Bonheur, Fred Olsen’s cruise ship and wind vessel holding company, has posted a much bigger profit in the second quarter as activity increases.
The Oslo-listed firm said net profit was NOK 554m ($55m) to 30 June, versus NOK 161m a year ago.