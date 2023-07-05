Havila Kystruten is close to having the financing in place to add two sanctions-stricken ships to its fleet.

The Norwegian cruise operators said on Wednesday that the 640-berth Havila Pollux (built 2023) would hit the water on 12 August and the 640-berth Havila Polaris (built 2023) on 17 August as the company nears the finish line on two financing deals.

Carnival ‘incredibly proud’ of decarbonisation efforts despite green group’s low marks
 Read more

It said it had inked a term sheet with a “large global private credit fund” on a €305m ($332m) debt facility to refinance the two vessels currently operating and pay for the two ships still in the yard.