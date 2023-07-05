Havila Kystruten is close to having the financing in place to add two sanctions-stricken ships to its fleet.

The Norwegian cruise operators said on Wednesday that the 640-berth Havila Pollux (built 2023) would hit the water on 12 August and the 640-berth Havila Polaris (built 2023) on 17 August as the company nears the finish line on two financing deals.

It said it had inked a term sheet with a “large global private credit fund” on a €305m ($332m) debt facility to refinance the two vessels currently operating and pay for the two ships still in the yard.