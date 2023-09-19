Hurtigruten Expeditions will soon have a much shorter name.
The Norwegian operator of expedition vessels plans to rebrand the company as HX this December in a move that will also change its logo from an “H” in a red circle to a free-standing “HX”.
Sister operator Hurtigruten Norway will be renamed Hurtigruten
