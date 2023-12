Japanese logistics and transport company Ryobi Holdings has placed an order for a cruise ship at specialist Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea Estaleiros Navais.

The company’s move into cruise comes as the Japanese cruise market enjoys a major post-pandemic revival, with the country’s two existing cruise players splashing out on upgrading their fleets with new tonnage.

Ryobi’s newbuilding will be around 9,000-gt to 10,000-gt and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.