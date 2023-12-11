Japan’s giant Shin Nihonkai Ferry conglomerate has completed its exit from cruise with the sale of the last ship owned by subsidiary Venus Cruise.

The 26,600-gt cruise ship Pacific Venus (built 1998) has been sold to Panamanian single-ship entity Eastern Venus Inc, which took delivery of the ship last week.

Renamed Eastern Venus upon delivery to its new owner, the 680-passenger ship is destined for a new cruising career out of South Korea.

The ship’s new operator and manager is listed in the International Ships Register as being Duwon Shipping, a Donghae-based ferry company.

Sources close to Duwon said that the ship, which is currently undergoing reactivation in Japan, will be refurbished at a shipyard in Northern Asia before launching a new cruise service out of South Korea.

South Korea, with a large, affluent population was glaringly absent from the pre-Covid Asian cruise boom that saw international cruise lines target Chinese, Japanese and Singaporeans by moving ships into these country’s main ports.

Two South Korean shipowners, Hyundai Merchant Marine and Polaris Shipping, previously launched cruise operations targeting a domestic clientele, but would make quick exits.

Shin Nihonkai’s subsidiary Venus Cruise was a well-established player in the Japanese cruise market when the decision was taken in December 2022 to liquidate the company. The Pacific Venus was placed in lay-up at the conclusion of its final voyage for the company in January 2023.

Although the company did not provide any reason for doing so, industry insiders said Shin Nihonkai wanted to focus its investment capital on its core ferry business, re-equipping its fleet with a new generation of environmentally sustainable ro-paxes.

With only one ageing ship, Venus Cruise was deemed to be too non-core to warrant the investment in new cruise tonnage.