PowerCell has signed a €19.2m ($20.4m) deal to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to two ships operating on Norway’s longest ferry route.

The order, secured through a tender, represents shipping’s largest non-combustion fuel propulsion project to date, said the Swedish fuel cell supplier spun off from Volvo.

Delivery to the two new ropaxes that will be owned and operated by Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.