Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has placed the largest newbuilding order in its history with plans for up to eight vessels across the company’s three brands.

The US-listed company said the newbuildings would add 25,000 berths to its existing fleet and are scheduled for delivery over 10 years, between 2026 and 2036.

Under the plan, the Norwegian Cruise Line brand will take delivery of four 200,000-gt ships, each with a capacity of nearly 5,000 passengers, in 2030, 2032, 2034 and 2036.

Oceania Cruises will take in two 86,000-gt ships, each with a capacity of 1,450 passengers, for delivery in 2027 and 2029, while Regent Seven Seas Cruises is scheduled to take delivery of two 77,000-gt ships, each with a capacity of 850 passengers, in 2026 and 2029.

Details regarding the ships’ amenities, staterooms, dining, recreational, efficiency, sustainability and other features will be announced in the coming months, Norwegian said.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will design and build all eight vessels, which are also expected to advance Norwegian’s journey towards decarbonisation.

“Over the years, our long-standing relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been rooted in a shared vision for the future of maritime travel, consistently setting new standards for innovation, luxury, sustainability, and guest satisfaction in the cruise industry,” said Fincantieri chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero.

Norwegian chief executive Harry Sommer said this strategic new-ship order across all three of NCLH’s brands provides for the “steady introduction of cutting-edge vessels into our fleet and solidifies our long-term growth”.

“It also allows us to significantly leverage our operating scale, strengthen our commitment to innovation and enhance our ability to offer our guests new products and experiences, all while providing opportunities to enhance the efficiency of our fleet,” he added.

The cruise industry represents 1.5% to 2% of the overall vacation market so there is room for growth, Sommer said in an interview with Reuters.

“This is the most comprehensive look to the future that the company has ever done,” Sommer said. “It demonstrates our optimism about the future of this industry.”

Sommer said the new ship orders will not materially increase capital expenditure requirements or the company’s net leverage.

Norwegian also plans to develop a new pier on its private island in the Bahamas, set to be completed by late 2025, with an investment of $150m.

Norwegian’s three brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – operate a combined fleet of 32 ships and 66,500 berths.

The company expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet.