The Viking Cruises ship that nearly crashed into the central Norway coastline in 2019 should have never set sail to begin with, safety investigators found.

In its report on the 47,800-gt Viking Sky’s power loss that left it drifting in the waters roughly 80 km (50 miles) north-east of Alesund, the Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) said the incident had the potential to be one of the worst maritime disasters of modern times.