Sweden’s Rederi AB Gotland has broadened its reach in a deal to buy DFDS’ Norway to Denmark route, including two large cruise ferries.

Danish ropax giant DFDS said the 35,000-gt Crown Seaways (built 1994) and 40,000-gt Pearl Seaways (built 1989) operate between Oslo, Frederikshavn and Copenhagen.

The price for the mini-cruise route and the ships is about DKK 400m ($58m).