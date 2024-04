Stena Line announced on Monday it is widening its footprint outside its northern European home market with the acquisition of a significant stake in a Morocco-based peer.

The Gothenburg-based company said it is buying a 49% participation in Africa Morocco Link (AML), which operates a ferry route in between Tanger Med in Morocco and Algeciras in Spain.

In a separate statement in Athens, Greek ferry firm Attica Group confirmed it is the seller of the stake in a €49m ($53.2m)