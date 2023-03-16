Set up in 2008 as an industrial spin-off from Volvo Group, Swedish fuel-cell developer PowerCell has been working on the technology for road, air and marine applications but is only now beginning to really break cover with its system for ship propulsion.

PowerCell chief executive Richard Berkling told TradeWinds that the company has spent the last two years working on developing its competence in core fuel-cell technologies for the specific challenges created by marine propulsion.

“It is one thing to develop a fuel cell system,” he said.