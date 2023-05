When tankers carrying Iranian oil take steps to obscure where that commodity originated or where it is headed, Claire Jungman and her team are watching.

The chief of staff at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), who also runs the organisation’s programme using satellite imagery to track tankers that carry sanctioned Iranian oil and petrochemicals, said the group sees ship-to-ship (STS) transfers practically on a daily basis.

In those operations, one vessel usually has on its AIS transponder.