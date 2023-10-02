The maritime business needs to pull out all the stops to fulfil the decarbonisation tasks set by the IMO — particularly the short-term ones.

That is the conclusion reached by several high-level players from across the entire shipping spectrum who discussed the issue at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Athens.

“We need to get out of this conversation about it being a competition between fuels… it may very much look like a competition but really it isn’t,” said Torben Norgaard — chief technology officer for energy and fuels at the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.