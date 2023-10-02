The maritime business needs to pull out all the stops to fulfil the decarbonisation tasks set by the IMO — particularly the short-term ones.

That is the conclusion reached by several high-level players from across the entire shipping spectrum who discussed the issue at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Athens.

Libra Group invests in US LNG bunkering infrastructure
 Read more

“We need to get out of this conversation about it being a competition between fuels… it may very much look like a competition but really it isn’t,” said Torben Norgaard — chief technology officer for energy and fuels at the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.