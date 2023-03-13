Opportunity Green has joined the chorus of environmental groups that are urging the International Maritime Organization to not only commit to setting a 2050 target for shipping that keeps it in line with the Paris Agreement, but also adopt new milestones in 2030 and 2040.

The NGO, which seeks legal avenues to tackle climate change, said the key round of talks by an IMO working group next week is one of the last opportunities for member nations to weigh in before the United Nations shipping regulator is scheduled to agree a revised greenhouse gas strategy.