Thirty major players from all corners of the maritime industry launched an initiative on Thursday, seeking to improve vessels’ operational efficiency as the most readily available short cut to decarbonisation.

The ambition statement, “Taking Action on Operational Efficiency”, is co-signed by firms such as Cargill, Euronav and Chevron and includes calls for a new kind of tailor-made charterparty clause.

“We support changing counterparty contracts when possible so that they benefit both contracting parties, as well as our shared maritime industry goals,” said the document released in Athens on the sidelines of the Global Maritime Forum.