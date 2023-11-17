Carbon emissions trading has arrived but at what cost?

Price dynamics have been bumpy in the first years of the European Union’s carbon border tax

BRS floats alternative EU carbon clause amid uncertainty

Emissions markets head says BRS is the first broker and carbon player to roll out time-charter provision

Want to start trading EU carbon credits now? Watch out for the bureaucratic logjam

Some shipping companies will struggle to open registry accounts to store carbon allowances

EU backs global shipping levy as it seeks to deflect carbon trading criticism

As the ‘cap and trade’ system approaches, no legal challenge has been proposed yet for the controversial scheme

