The high cost of alternative fuels needed to drive shipping’s progress towards net zero will be possible only with strong government intervention, says the CEO of classification society DNV.

Remi Eriksen told TradeWinds that the transport sector needs to tackle decarbonisation with a greater sense of urgency with its share of global C0 2 emissions set to grow from 25% to 30% by 2050.

The increased share is linked in part to the difficulty of shifting long-haul shipping fleet from carbon-emitting fuels with tonne-miles also expected to expand by 35% over the next three decades, it said.