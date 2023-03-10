Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has invested $1.8bn across 14 decarbonisation projects over the past five years, and the technology works.

Chief executive Cyril Ducau estimates that these investments will eliminate 10m tonnes of CO 2 over the life of its vessels, offsetting the equivalent of 27 million trees.

“These investments have already allowed us to reach an annual efficiency ratio (AER) of 4.1 in 2022, a 20% reduction over the past seven years, he told TradeWinds ahead of the release of the company’s latest report on environmental, social and corporate governance on Friday.