Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has invested $1.8bn across 14 decarbonisation projects over the past five years, and the technology works.
Chief executive Cyril Ducau estimates that these investments will eliminate 10m tonnes of CO2 over the life of its vessels, offsetting the equivalent of 27 million trees.
“These investments have already allowed us to reach an annual efficiency ratio (AER) of 4.1 in 2022, a 20% reduction over the past seven years, he told TradeWinds ahead of the release of the company’s latest report on environmental, social and corporate governance on Friday.