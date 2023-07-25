The European Council has approved new legislation that will place progressive caps on the greenhouse gas intensity of energy on ships, in legislation that some believe will do more to cut the industry’s emissions than the higher-profile Emissions Trading System (ETS).
Green fuels enabler: New EU law to cap shipping’s carbon intensity clears final hurdle
After adoption by European Council, FuelEU Maritime will mandate gradually increasing cuts to greenhouse gas emissions in bid to boost green fuels adoption
