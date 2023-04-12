A battle is brewing in an appeals court between the US government and environmental groups over the shipping lanes off California and their proximity to imperilled whales.

The US Department of Justice is pursuing a challenge in the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit after a federal judge in Oakland concluded that the National Marine Fisheries Service violated environmental law when it the assessed impact of the shipping lanes on endangered species.

The circuit court fight is the latest chapter in litigation launched by the Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth, two environmental NGOs that have been calling for mandatory ship speed limits and rerouting of traffic to protect blue, fin and humpback whales.