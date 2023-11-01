In Panama, it’s supposed to be the rainy season.
Instead, the Panama Canal Authority says it has been the driest October since records began 73 years ago amid a drought caused by the weather phenomenon El Nino.
This rain shortfall has had significant consequences for shipping, and the real dry season normally starts two months from now.
