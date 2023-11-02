Hoegh Autoliners revealed on Thursday a partnership with a unit of Yara International to help provide bunkers for a dozen of the ammonia-fuelled car carrier newbuildings it has under construction.

This is the latest move by a shipping company looking to secure supplies of future, low-carbon fuels as part of the industry’s global decarbonisation efforts.

The link-up between Hoegh and Yara Clean Ammonia was concluded in May, with the two companies signing a letter of intent “around the supply, potential distribution, and delivery for consumption of clean ammonia for the Hoegh Autoliners’ new AuroraClass PCTC vessels”.