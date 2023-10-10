The International Maritime Organization is actively looking into changing parts of its controversial carbon rating scheme, a senior IMO official said on Tuesday.

Revisions could apply to the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and to the interim guidelines used to calculate it, said Roel Hoenders, head of the IMO’s climate action and clean air.

“It’s a completely new mechanism for the IMO, so I don’t think it’s unusual that there are elements in the CII that require fixing, and we will look into that,” Hoenders told the Maritime Cyprus conference in Limassol.