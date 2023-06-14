The cost of modernising the global tanker fleet to meet the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 carbon emissions targets is estimated to hit $129bn, according to a senior academic.

Amir Alizadeh, a professor of shipping economics and finance, told a conference in London that the current level of green investments was a tiny fraction of what was needed to cut the carbon intensity of tankers by 40% compared with 2008 levels.

Soaring tanker rates have kept older tankers in service longer, with hundreds of vessels shifting to the shadow fleet, hampering the efforts to develop a cleaner and more efficient tanker fleet.