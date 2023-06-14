The cost of modernising the global tanker fleet to meet the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 carbon emissions targets is estimated to hit $129bn, according to a senior academic.

Amir Alizadeh, a professor of shipping economics and finance, told a conference in London that the current level of green investments was a tiny fraction of what was needed to cut the carbon intensity of tankers by 40% compared with 2008 levels.

Can this technology company transform charter contracts to cut fuel?
 Read more

Soaring tanker rates have kept older tankers in service longer, with hundreds of vessels shifting to the shadow fleet, hampering the efforts to develop a cleaner and more efficient tanker fleet.