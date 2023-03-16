The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has scored a coup with its latest partnership with a shipping heavyweight.

Coming on board is MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the liner behemoth that has 730 vessels in operation, along with what it claims is the industry’s largest newbuilding orderbook of energy-efficient container ships.

Under the five-year impact partnership agreement announced on Thursday, MSC will provide a cash contribution towards the GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials, describing the move as part of the strengthening of its commitment towards a collaborative approach to decarbonisation.