Mitsui OSK Lines chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto has urged shipowners to take advantage of a “special time” in the industry to commit to decarbonisation through investment.

Speaking at TradeWinds Tokyo Shipowners Forum this week Hashimoto described how he is steering the company’s giant 800 ship fleet to net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said the decarbonisation challenge comes just as MOL has benefitted financially from the post-Covid container ship market boom.