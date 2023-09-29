Human Rights Watch and the NGO Shipbreaking Platform have once again put the South Asian ship recycling sector in its crosshairs.

Bangladesh was the target of a 90-page report released on Thursday that lambastes shipowners in Europe for selling their old ships to cash buyers who then resell them to substandard ship recycling facilities in Chattogram.

The publication of Trading Lives for Profit sends a warning to shipowners that despite recent victories such as the ratification of the Hong Kong Convention, NGOs are still keeping a watchful eye over the subcontinent ship recycling sector and are not afraid to name and shame owners who they believe...