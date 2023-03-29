Norwegian shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has revealed a new decarbonisation strategy to 2030 and beyond after admitting the process always takes longer than expected.

The Oslo-listed owner of ships that can handle both wet and dry bulk cargoes last laid out emissions-reduction targets in February 2020.

But major world events have since intervened, slowing progress for the company.

Chief executive Engebret Dahm told TradeWinds there had been two main targets for the period to 2022.