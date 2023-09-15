In Nairobi, leaders agree at the Africa Climate Summit that shipping’s carbon should be taxed, adding to calls for the International Maritime Organization to adopt a levy on the industry’s emissions.

And in London, new research shows the IMO targets agreed in July may have been more aligned with the Paris Agreement than we at first thought.

The Green Seas podcast talks about these developments with Opportunity Green shipping manager Ana Laranjeira and Nishatabbas Rehmatulla, principal consultant at UMAS and principal research fellow at University College London’s UCL Energy Institute.

