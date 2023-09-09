The European Union is adding new regulations to the alphabet soup of sustainability disclosures. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards, or (ESRS) will require a daunting list of data points on environmental, social and governance topics.
The Green Seas podcast explores whether shipping is ready with Position Green executive chairman Joachim Nahem and DNV business development leader Carl Erik Hoy-Petersen.
