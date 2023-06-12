A fast-growing cadre of companies in the ocean industries is looking to capitalise on a new trade: shipping carbon and pumping it back below the seabed whence it came.
The latest episode brings you a conversation on the Ocean Stage at Nor-Shipping about the opportunities and challenges of the offshore carbon capture and storage sector.
We hear from Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers chief executive Anders Lepsoe, Altera Infrastructure government relations advisor Anders Melhus and Panos Koutsourakis, vice president of global sustainability at American Bureau of Shipping.
Listen to the episode in the player above, or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, Spotify and Soundcloud.
