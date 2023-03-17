When TradeWinds was preparing for its recent Green Seas Fuels Forum, nuclear was not one of the alternative fuels we envisioned talking about.

That is because the plan was to focus on investments shipping companies are making today to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

But an audience question about carbon-free nuclear sparked a spirited debate.

This week’s Green Seas podcast carries the full discussion.

We hear the views of Carnival Corp chief maritime officer William Burke, Cargill Ocean Transportation global operations director Eman Abdalla, Star Bulk Carriers president Hamish Norton, Webber Research & Advisory’s Michael Webber and Tufton senior decarbonisation advisor Nikos Petrakakos.

Also in the discussion are Macquarie Bank senior shipping industry advisor Morten Arntzen, Citi global shipping, logistics and offshore chairman Michael Parker, ABS chief operating officer John McDonald and Stand.earth shipping campaigns director Kendra Ulrich.

But first we check in with Core Power chief executive Mikal Boe for an update on the efforts his company is making to make nuclear-powered shipping a reality.

