Ship recycling in Bangladesh has already made leaps and bounds since Norwegian officials began working to make the industry greener and safer in 2015.

Now, the Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling project has entered a new phase as new global rules loom.

The latest episode of the Green Seas podcast features Espen Rikter-Svendsen, the Norwegian ambassador in Bangladesh, about the path ahead.

Espen Rikter-Svendsen has been credited as a key force not only in guiding Bangladeshi shipbreaking yards toward greener operations but also in securing ratification by Dhaka of the Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, which marked a key step in triggering the treaty’s 2025 entry into force.

