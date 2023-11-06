Ships tend to speed up to get to their destination and then wait in port queues, wasting fuel and leading to unnecessary emissions.

Two interrelated words that start with “O” offer a solution: optimisation and operational efficiency.

But while both can reduce shipping’s carbon footprint with today’s technology, shipping’s complexities create barriers to change.

After recent developments on both fronts, the Green Seas podcast explored the “two Os” with Cargill Ocean Transportation global operations director Eman Abdalla and Alpha Ori Technologies’ co-chief executive Rajesh Unni.

Abdalla was one of the leaders who announced a new ambition statement signed by 30 companies at the Global Maritime Forum that is focused on operational efficiency.

And Alpha Ori Technologies, known for its sensor technology and other hardware, agreed to join forces with optimisation software platform ZeroNorth.

Listen in the player above or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, Spotify or SoundCloud.

