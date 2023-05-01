European Parliament president Roberta Metsola recently stood before reporters to talk about a legislative achievement.
Lawmakers had approved parts of the Fit for 55 package of laws and regulations that have been working their way through the European Union’s main institutions aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions across multiple industries.
“We can all be proud,” she said. “Today’s vote was really historic.”
Subscribe to Green Seas
Get our weekly newsletter on sustainability, ESG and decarbonisation to stay on top of the developments as the shipping industry faces pressure to transform.