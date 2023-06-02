As shipping faces pressure to tackle its greenhouse gas emissions, will it be shipowners, charterers or other stakeholders who are going to pay the cost of going green?

For an answer, the Green Seas podcast brings you to a discussion at the recent TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Singapore.

TradeWinds editor-in-chief Julian Bray posed the question on a panel with NYK Line executive officer Masahiro Takahashi, Mitsui OSK Lines senior executive officer Nobuo Shiotsu, Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation chief technology officer Sanjay Kuttan, Sing Fuels managing director for bunkers Sionnich Thomsen and Fortescue Future Industries global head of shipping Andrew Hoare.