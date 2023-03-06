The International Chamber of Shipping wants the global shipping regulator to put a price on carbon by 2024.
But why so fast?
Simon Bennett, the ICS deputy secretary general, told the Green Seas podcast that targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the fear of a proliferation of national carbon pricing mechanisms are behind the ambitious timeline.
Subscribe to Green Seas
Get our weekly newsletter on sustainability, ESG and decarbonisation to stay on top of the developments as the shipping industry faces pressure to transform.