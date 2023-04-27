The Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and its appointed consultant DNV Maritime Advisory have completed an ammonia bunkering safety study that has found that the risks identified for conducting pilots in the Port of Singapore are low or mitigable.

The successful conclusion of the study, which began in January and was supported by infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong and the Singapore Maritime Academy, paves the way for a pilot project to take place at three identified sites.

Launching the ammonia report on Thursday, GCMD chief executive officer Professor Lynn Loo said the aim is for the first transfer of ammonia to take place using proxy assets by end 2023, subject to obtaining the greenlight from the relevant regulatory agencies.